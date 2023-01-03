Reviewing Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NVE and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NVE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.99%. Given Pixelworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than NVE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 56.37% 27.12% 26.13% Pixelworks -24.89% -36.79% -14.18%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares NVE and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NVE has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NVE and Pixelworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $26.99 million 11.59 $14.51 million $3.63 17.84 Pixelworks $55.10 million 1.76 -$19.82 million ($0.32) -5.53

NVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NVE beats Pixelworks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Pixelworks

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of March 31, 2022, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 334 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company sells its through a direct sales force, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives in Japan, China, Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and Korea. Pixelworks, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.