Head-To-Head Contrast: Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) versus Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kalera Public and Scheid Vineyards, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kalera Public currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.51%. Given Kalera Public’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

15.2% of Kalera Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Kalera Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kalera Public has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kalera Public and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalera Public N/A -37.39% -11.52% Scheid Vineyards 0.23% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kalera Public and Scheid Vineyards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million 0.23 $14.19 million $0.23 74.35

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Kalera Public.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

