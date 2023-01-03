Financial Comparison: Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvei has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvei and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $724.53 million 4.96 $102.29 million $0.40 63.53 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 6.52 -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

This table compares Nuvei and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 7.13% 7.71% 4.44% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nuvei and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 4 9 0 2.69 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuvei currently has a consensus target price of $61.71, suggesting a potential upside of 142.87%. Given Nuvei’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuvei beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

