Head-To-Head Survey: Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Worldline alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A PFSweb -6.24% -4.18% -2.79%

Risk & Volatility

Worldline has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of Worldline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Worldline and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A PFSweb 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worldline and PFSweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $4.37 billion 1.17 -$889.10 million N/A N/A PFSweb $277.30 million 0.50 $147.23 million ($0.80) -7.69

PFSweb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Worldline.

Summary

Worldline beats PFSweb on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldline

(Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, e-consumer and mobility, customer engagement, and mobility and traceability solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and cloud services. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

About PFSweb

(Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, footwear, consumer packaged goods, housewares, coins and collectibles, jewelry, computer and office products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.