Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) vs. Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Head-To-Head Review

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million -0.09 -12.78 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 14.70 $754.89 million $1.76 22.20

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vizsla Silver and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus target price of 2.65, suggesting a potential upside of 130.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $52.43, suggesting a potential upside of 34.16%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -9.71% -9.25% Wheaton Precious Metals 71.79% 8.35% 8.27%

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Vizsla Silver on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Rating)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.