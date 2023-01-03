Contrasting Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) & EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $7.71 million 0.71 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A EpicQuest Education Group International $5.34 million 4.31 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and EpicQuest Education Group International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Legacy Education Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legacy Education Alliance and EpicQuest Education Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance -268.64% N/A -181.45% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EpicQuest Education Group International beats Legacy Education Alliance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

