Analyzing German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.0% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. German American Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bank pays out 0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. German American Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $229.84 million 4.79 $84.14 million $2.68 13.92 Northeast Bank $112.98 million 3.11 $42.16 million $5.25 8.02

This table compares German American Bancorp and Northeast Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for German American Bancorp and Northeast Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

German American Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.90%. Northeast Bank has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.52%. Given Northeast Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northeast Bank is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 29.33% 15.13% 1.44% Northeast Bank 35.96% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Northeast Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 77 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties; and 14 counties in Kentucky. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. Further, it provides various services, such as money market, merchant, and payroll and HR. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated a network of seven branches in Maine. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.