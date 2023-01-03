Comparing Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -161.27% -82.63% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -688.88%

Volatility & Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 35.84 -$13.40 million ($0.89) -0.36 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.01 million ($0.09) -1.89

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Sigyn Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Plus Therapeutics and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 1,110.94%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.