Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) & Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Critical Analysis

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and Gulf Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Gulf Resources 17.02% 4.16% 3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Standard Lithium and Gulf Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and Gulf Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.20) -14.75 Gulf Resources $55.03 million 0.59 -$930,000.00 $1.11 2.78

Gulf Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulf Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gulf Resources beats Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals, as well as materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. The company is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

