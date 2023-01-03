Brokerages Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target at $99.50

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.55.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.06). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $547.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

