EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Short Interest Up 23.2% in December

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of EHang

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EHang by 6.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in EHang in the second quarter worth $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EHang in the second quarter worth $93,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in EHang in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EHang by 62.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Trading Up 1.9 %

EH opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. EHang has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About EHang

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.