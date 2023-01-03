Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

