Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

