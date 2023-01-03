Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

Get Trevena alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trevena by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Trevena by 72.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.