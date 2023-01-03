StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Price Performance

ADXS stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

Get Advaxis alerts:

About Advaxis

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.