New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 29.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.