Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company's stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $37.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $53.30.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Flagstar Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.74%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,007.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,995,000 after acquiring an additional 216,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,617,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $136,973,000 after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,961,000 after acquiring an additional 310,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,356,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,902,000 after acquiring an additional 210,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile



Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading

