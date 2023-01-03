Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.48. Avinger has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $11.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

