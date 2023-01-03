Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 26.0 %

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.65. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

