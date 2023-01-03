Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 26.0 %
NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.65. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
