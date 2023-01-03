Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 391.75% and a negative return on equity of 178.36%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

