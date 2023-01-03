Critical Review: AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR) vs. The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR – Get Rating) and The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlerisLife and The Ensign Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlerisLife $934.59 million 0.02 -$29.92 million -1.20 -0.46 The Ensign Group $2.63 billion 2.00 $194.65 million $3.75 25.23

The Ensign Group has higher revenue and earnings than AlerisLife. AlerisLife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Ensign Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlerisLife 0 0 0 0 N/A The Ensign Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AlerisLife and The Ensign Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

The Ensign Group has a consensus target price of $101.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Given The Ensign Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than AlerisLife.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of AlerisLife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of The Ensign Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of AlerisLife shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of The Ensign Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AlerisLife and The Ensign Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlerisLife -5.34% -20.78% -9.02% The Ensign Group 7.32% 19.42% 6.95%

Volatility and Risk

AlerisLife has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ensign Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Ensign Group beats AlerisLife on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlerisLife

(Get Rating)

AlerisLife Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Lifestyle Services. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, memory care, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community. The company offers nursing and healthcare services; and outpatient rehabilitation clinics and fitness services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated or managed, 141 senior living communities located in 28 states with 20,105 living units, including 10,423 independent living apartments, 9,636 assisted living suites, which includes 1,872 of Bridge to Rediscovery memory care units, and one continuing CCRC, with 106 living units, including 46 SNF. The company was formerly known as Five Star Senior Living Inc. and changed its name to AlerisLife Inc. in January 2022. AlerisLife Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional programs, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services. In addition, the company offers senior living, as well as mobile diagnostics services; leases real estate properties; and provides other ancillary services consisting of digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiogram, laboratory, sub-acute, and patient transportation services to people in their homes or at long-term care facilities. As of October 3, 2022, it operated 268 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

