Reviewing Sweetgreen (SG) and Its Rivals

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sweetgreen to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen’s competitors have a beta of -5.49, meaning that their average stock price is 649% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.05% -13.63% 2.14%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -3.60 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million -2.13

This table compares Sweetgreen and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sweetgreen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sweetgreen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 498 4090 5344 232 2.52

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus price target of 19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.70%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sweetgreen competitors beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.