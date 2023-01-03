UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) vs. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Financial Comparison

UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UC Asset and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UC Asset $4.53 million 1.50 $10,000.00 N/A N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $31.40 million 4.06 $17.71 million ($0.94) -4.53

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UC Asset and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares UC Asset and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UC Asset N/A N/A N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -92.12% 7.27% 3.12%

Risk & Volatility

UC Asset has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats UC Asset on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

