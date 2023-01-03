Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) PT at GBX 2,365

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,365 ($28.49).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.11) to GBX 2,350 ($28.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.12) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.71) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.31) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.11) to GBX 2,325 ($28.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

LON:IMB opened at GBX 2,071 ($24.95) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,185 ($26.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,092.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,961.41.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Imperial Brands Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.31 ($0.59) per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

