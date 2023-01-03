Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) & Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Head to Head Contrast

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seer and Scientific Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Seer alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million 54.88 -$71.17 million ($1.45) -4.00 Scientific Industries $11.40 million 3.38 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Seer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

76.2% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Seer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Seer and Scientific Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 2 0 0 2.00 Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seer presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.28%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seer is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -646.27% -18.80% -17.32% Scientific Industries -51.06% -22.26% -19.76%

Volatility & Risk

Seer has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seer beats Scientific Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seer

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Scientific Industries

(Get Rating)

Scientific Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. The company offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. It also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubated shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and high/low programmable magnetic, four-place high/low programmable magnetic, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, the company offers bioprocessing systems, including cell growth quantifier for biomass monitoring in shake flasks, liquid injection system for automated feeding in shake flasks, and various coaster systems and flow-through cells for pH and DO monitoring and analytical software; and moisture analyzers, automated pill counters, test stands, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly to customers, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.