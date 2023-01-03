EQT (NYSE:EQT) versus Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Head to Head Survey

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EQT and Mexco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 3 16 0 2.84 Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $58.41, suggesting a potential upside of 72.66%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

This table compares EQT and Mexco Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 4.05 -$1.16 billion $4.52 7.48 Mexco Energy $6.59 million 4.07 $2.86 million $1.96 6.37

Mexco Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT. Mexco Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT N/A 13.53% 5.65% Mexco Energy 49.88% 33.01% 30.51%

Risk & Volatility

EQT has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT beats Mexco Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2022, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.616 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,970 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

