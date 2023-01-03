Comparing Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 7.41% 23.23% 14.54% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 2 4 9 0 2.47 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Revolve Group and Meiwu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Revolve Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.28%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and Meiwu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $891.39 million 1.83 $99.84 million $1.07 20.80 Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.51 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Revolve Group has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Meiwu Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

