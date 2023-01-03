Reviewing Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies -49.77% -19.91% -16.96%

Risk and Volatility

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Moxian (BVI) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 339.81%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 40.00 -$2.74 million N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 0.57 $79.62 million ($1.15) -1.25

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI).

Summary

Moxian (BVI) beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moxian (BVI)



Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies



HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

