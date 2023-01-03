Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KRG opened at $21.05 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,783,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 336,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

