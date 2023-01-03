ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $24.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $297,806.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACM Research Trading Up 1.7 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in ACM Research by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 65,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.24. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

