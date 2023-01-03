Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $190.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average is $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12-month low of $125.87 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

