HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 725 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 725 ($8.73) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.40) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.83) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.39) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 662.40 ($7.98).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 515.70 ($6.21) on Monday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £102.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,074.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 488.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 507.10.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($230,987.65).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

