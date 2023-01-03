BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($77.66) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €54.93 ($58.44) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.21. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($73.59).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.