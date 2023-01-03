Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th.

BNR opened at €60.70 ($64.57) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.62. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a one year high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

