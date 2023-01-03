Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NDA. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($104.26) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of NDA opened at €78.22 ($83.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.42. Aurubis has a one year low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a one year high of €116.85 ($124.31).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

