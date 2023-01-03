Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NKE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

NKE opened at $117.01 on Monday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $118,416,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

