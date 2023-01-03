Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSS stock opened at €54.46 ($57.94) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.23. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 12-month high of €59.12 ($62.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

