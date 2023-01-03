SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($123.40) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($118.09) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at €97.42 ($103.64) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €101.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion and a PE ratio of 35.44. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 12 month high of €125.40 ($133.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.