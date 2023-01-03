Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €62.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €46.05 ($48.99) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 12-month high of €67.44 ($71.74). The business’s 50 day moving average is €48.77 and its 200 day moving average is €47.86.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

