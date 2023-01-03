British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.78) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BATS. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($48.80) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.83) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,043 ($48.71).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BATS opened at GBX 3,281.50 ($39.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,337.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,380.08. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,700.50 ($32.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($43.92). The firm has a market cap of £73.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.38.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

