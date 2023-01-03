Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($212.77) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €120.04 ($127.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion and a PE ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is €132.50 and its 200-day moving average is €136.22. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a 1 year high of €195.14 ($207.60).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

