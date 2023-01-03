Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at €49.58 ($52.74) on Monday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($76.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.00.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

