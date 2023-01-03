FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $179.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.84.
Shares of FDX stock opened at $173.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
