Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €3.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.19) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.19) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.09) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.13) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Trading Up 5.6 %

ETR AT1 opened at €2.31 ($2.45) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €2.29 and a 200 day moving average of €2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €1.73 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of €5.73 ($6.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.