ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.70) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on ENI in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ENI Stock Performance

ETR:ENI opened at €13.50 ($14.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.45 ($11.11) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.75). The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.27.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

