BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 500 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 500 ($6.02) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 560 ($6.75) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.14) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.63) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.75) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($1.99) on Monday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.23. The company has a market capitalization of £33.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.