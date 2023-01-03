NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $128.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $117.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $167.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NIKE

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

