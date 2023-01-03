Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €31.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €26.44 ($28.13) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($85.11). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.02.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.