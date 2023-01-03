StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.49 on Monday. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.