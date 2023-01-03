StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.49 on Monday. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60.
United States Antimony Company Profile
