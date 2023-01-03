National Bankshares Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$48.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BLX has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB cut their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boralex to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.38.
Boralex Stock Performance
Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.50.
Boralex Company Profile
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.
